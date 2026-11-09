Lee High School hold lifted after student found with prohibited items
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HOUSTON - A hold was lifted at a Goose Creek Consolidated ISD campus on Monday morning after an incident on a school bus.
According to the school district, an investigation was initiated after a Lee High School student brought prohibited items on the school bus.
The campus was placed on a hold while officials looked into the incident.
Goose Creek school officials say the hold was lifted and all students and staff are safe.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District.