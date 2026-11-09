Expand / Collapse search

Lee High School hold lifted after student found with prohibited items

By
FOX 26 Houston
Baytown
Published November 9, 2026 10:16 AM CST
Published November 9, 2026 10:16 AM CST
article

HOUSTON - A hold was lifted at a Goose Creek Consolidated ISD campus on Monday morning after an incident on a school bus.

According to the school district, an investigation was initiated after a Lee High School student brought prohibited items on the school bus.

The campus was placed on a hold while officials looked into the incident.

Goose Creek school officials say the hold was lifted and all students and staff are safe.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District.

BaytownTop Stories