Galveston County: League City rideshare driver arrested for shooting customer's boyfriend, police say

The Brief The shooting was reported early Sunday morning. The victim was allegedly arguing with his girlfriend, then a confrontation escalated when the girlfriend's rideshare driver arrived. Police say the driver has been charged with Aggravated Assault.



A rideshare driver is reportedly in police custody for shooting a customer's boyfriend during a confrontation.

League City shooting: Uber driver arrested

What we know:

According to League City Police, 30-year-old Mark Gonzalez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. His bond has reportedly been set at $100,000.

His arrest is tied to a shooting that was reported at about 1 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Attwater Way, near League City Parkway and Landing Boulevard.

Investigators believe the incident started with an argument between the victim and his girlfriend.

The girlfriend requested an Uber. Gonzalez accepted the request, but, when he arrived, police said a "confrontation" escalated, leading to Gonzalez shooting the victim.

The victim was reportedly found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified, and there is no information on his current condition.

The victim's girlfriend is also unknown.

There is no other information on the alleged confrontation that led to the shooting.