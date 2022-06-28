League City home catches fire after lightning strike

article

A lightning strike is believed to have sparked a house fire in League City on Monday night, officials say.

The fire was reported around 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Modeste Drive in the Cabot Cove section of the Victory Lakes subdivision.

MORE NEWS FROM LEAGUE CITY

Units arrived at the scene and found heavy fire coming from a two-story house. Officials said the lightning strike appeared to have sparked multiple fires in the home.

According to the League City Fire Department, the residents and their pets were all able to get out of the house.

The Webster, Dickinson, Santa Fe, Nassau Bay, Kemah, Friendswood and Forest Bend fire departments assisted in battling the blaze.

TODAY'S FORECAST AND INTERACTIVE RADAR

Around 12:24 a.m., the League City Fire Department said the fire was out and firefighters were continuing to work on a few hot spots.

Officials say no firefighters were injured while battling the fire.