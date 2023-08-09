League City Police Department arrested a man after he fled a traffic stop and ran to a nearby apartment, leading to a standoff Tuesday evening in southeast Harris County.

Dwayne Flores,27, opened fire on officers before surrendering peacefully after three hours of standoff.

LPD says the events unfolded when officers pulled over a gray Ford F-150 on East League City Parkway because of a traffic violation around 3:30 p.m. The passenger, Flores, initially gave a false identity and then ran towards the Tuscan Lakes Subdivision.

Officials say a resident later reported seeing someone matching Flores' description enter their home on San Remo Lane. Police arrived at the scene, evacuated the family members, and attempted to negotiate with Flores, who was barricaded inside.

Upon further investigation, authorities discovered Flores had an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The Combined Agency Response Team (CART), comprising SWAT units from League City, Pearland, and Alvin Police Departments, was activated.

Despite attempts to negotiate, Flores opened fire on the officers when they tried to enter the house, but no officers were harmed.

After nearly three hours of negotiations, Flores surrendered peacefully. He was taken into custody and transported to the League City Jail.

Flores faces several charges, including Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Burglary of a Habitation, Evading Arrest on Foot, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Fail to Identify as a Fugitive from Justice.