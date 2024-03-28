League City crash: 2 killed in car-motorcycle crash

The League City Police Department is on the scene following a deadly car-motorcycle crash on Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, the crash occurred at the intersection of South Shore and East FM 646.

Authorities said the crash involved a motorcycle with a man and woman on it and a gray sedan.

Photo from SkyFOX

Officials said the occupants of the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants in the sedan remained on the scene.

The intersection is closed as authorities are on the scene investigating.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.