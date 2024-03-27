One person is dead and multiple others have been shot after a shooting in the Greater Fifth Ward area on Wednesday night.

According to Houston police, officers received reports about shots fired in the 3400 block of Love Street around 8:49 p.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene Houston

Preliminary information says four people were possibly shot. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, officials say.

Three victims were taken to the hospital from different locations.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.