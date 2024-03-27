A 10-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting after a fight broke out among a large group of people in the parking lot of a Harris County apartment complex, authorities say.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday at 12212 Tidwell Road.

The Harris County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office initially responded to the scene and learned that the boy had been shot. He was transported to the hospital and taken into surgery. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office also responded to the scene for the investigation. According to Sheriff Gonzalez, they learned that there had been 20 to 30 people in the parking lot when a physical altercation broke out.

The sheriffs office and constables office investigate a shooting on Tidwell Road.

At some point, the sheriff says someone started firing several shots, striking the boy. The crowd fled the location.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the altercation. The sheriff is asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

"This is inexcusable," Sheriff Gonzalez said. "We can't have our children getting gunned down for any reason."

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.