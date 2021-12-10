Lawsuits against Splashtown continue piling up months after chemical exposure

article

It's been nearly six months since attendees at Splashtown Hurricane Harbor were exposed to a chemical leak, yet attorneys representing victims say they're still feeling the effects.

According to Derek Potts with the Potts Law Firm, more than 300 lawsuits have been filed against Splashtown since July when a number of attendees experienced breathing issues after an apparent chemical exposure.

"What could be worse than leaking acid into a kiddie pool?" Potts said in July when the first lawsuit was filed. "We’re talking about sulfuric acid, they stated was 33%. That’s equivalent to car battery acid. Sulfuric acid is also extremely carcinogenic. All of these people at the park are going to have that in the back of their minds [for] the rest of their lives."

Currently, the law firm said in an email, there are 309 lawsuits filed "alleging negligence by Splashtown in allowing a chemical leak to occur at the company’s Spring location."

"The long-term health and well-being of hundreds of people were compromised by a series of tragic and avoidable mistakes on the part of Splashtown, its contractors, and employees," Potts said in an email statement Friday. "We now believe the evidence shows that the swimming pool’s pumps were incorrectly installed, inspected, repaired, and maintained and that these defects were known to those responsible."

"This is a blatant and unconscionable disregard for the safety of Splashtown’s guests," he concluded.