Law enforcement 'summit' expected to meet this week to fight against crime in Houston

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is warning residents to stay alert while crime continues to rise in the city and across the country.

"Be very cognizant of your surroundings," said Turner.

Throughout the last few weeks, Houston police have released several videos of people getting robbed at gunpoint. The robbery attempts have taken place outside restaurants, shopping centers, and even homes.

"You have to assume you’re being watched," said Taseer Badar. "I’m not saying be scared, but definitely be aware."

Surveillance video from January shows Badar getting beaten and robbed at gunpoint inside his home’s garage. Badar believes he was followed home from a restaurant near the Galleria area.

"Don’t be distracted," said Badar. "Don’t be on your phone. That’s what I did wrong. They’re looking for distracted people. Be focused, get home, and I think more times than not you’ll be fine. It’s the distracted ones, like me, that get hurt."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Last week, local business owner Jeffrey Johnson was shot and killed inside his home during an attempted robbery. Police say he was followed from the Capitol Grille restaurant near the Galleria to his home in League City.

‘[These crooks] don’t care about life," said Badar. "They care about a few dollars. That’s how severe of criminals they are."

"When you’re heading home, take note of who may be following you," said Turner. "Try to avoid being on your cellphone when you’re heading home."

A source from city hall tells FOX 26 a major announcement is expected this week regarding a new plan to fight crime in the city. Over the weekend, Mayor Turner hinted at the announcement during a press conference.

"I know there will be a summit later on this week, as it relates to law enforcement, that Chief Finner will be convening," said Turner. "It will take all of us to bring crime down in this city."

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Badar says he hopes others will pay attention to their surroundings so they can stay safe too.

Advertisement

"If you’re going to the valet, take your watch off and put it in your pocket," said Badar. "I do that now. Just be careful. Be aware."