1-year-old found safe, father arrested after manhunt

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7 mins ago
News
FOX 5 Atlanta
TENNESSEE CHILD ALERT article

Law enforcement said 1-year-old Atreyu Jack Wilson may be with his non-custodial father, Brandon Wilson. (Photos courtesy of TBI)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. - Law enforcement in Tennessee on Wednesday issued an alert for a missing baby, later saying that child was found safe.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said 1-year-old Atreyu Jack Wilson went missing out of Jefferson County. At about 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, police said both the baby and the father suspected of abducting him were located.

Officials said he was last seen Tuesday with his non-custodial father, Brandon Wilson. Police arrested Wilson, TBI said. 

Earlier in the day, the TBI identified a 2008 Dodge Caravan with a Tennessee tag DKB044. 

Police thought Wilson could be traveling to Traverse City, Michigan, or Fort Myers, Florida, area. 

Wilson was wanted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for kidnapping.

