Houston bar shooting linked to TdA, Anti-Tren turf war: 16 charged in gun, drug trafficking ring

The Brief A turf war between Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua (TdA) and its offshoot "Anti-Tren" is linked to a March mass shooting in Houston. Authorities announced charges against 14 alleged Anti-Tren members in a cocaine and firearm trafficking ring, calling it the largest FBI takedown of the group to date. An alleged Anti-Tren member, Jose Miguel Briceno, is separately charged in connection with the Latinas Sports Bar shooting.



A turf war between the Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua (TdA) and its offshoot, "Anti-Tren," has been linked to a March mass shooting at the Latinas Sports Bar in Houston, authorities announced Monday.

This revelation was included in the announcement of Anti-Tren gang members charged in a cocaine and firearm trafficking ring.

What is Anti-Tren?

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Texas, the charges allege Anti-Tren is a criminal organization almost exclusively comprised of former members and associates of Tren de Aragua (TdA).

Similar to TdA, the purposes of Anti-Tren allegedly include preserving and protecting the power and territory of the organization and its members and associates through attempted murder, other acts of violence and threats of such.

This includes targeting members and associates of TdA and enriching the members and associates of Anti-Tren through, among other things, the trafficking of firearms and controlled substances, according to the charges.

What they're saying:

"These arrests are the largest takedown of suspected Anti-Tren members and associates by the FBI, so far, and they happened right here in Houston," said Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams of the FBI Houston Field Office. "These individuals are accused of engaging in a turf war with TdA members and carrying out numerous violent crimes throughout our city, including a mass shooting at a local sports bar that left six people wounded. Fortunately, for the good and safety of our community, these individuals are now in federal custody facing U.S. justice."

Cocaine and Firearm Trafficking Ring Arrests

The backstory:

Two criminal complaints charge 14 Anti-Tren members and associates with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine.

Those charged include Luis Miguel Claros Sarmiento, 26; Dany E. Rojas, 28; Ismael Leon Belbin, 24; Andy Luis Alvarez Herrera, 28; Cesar Oskeiber Cabezas Pacheco, 26; Cesar Mauricio Velasquez, 27; Raul Armando Ramirez Correa, 24; Darwin Martinez, 37; Peter Davila, 34; Otis Jose Rodriguez Garcia, 31; Pedro Hernandez Delgado, 19; Jesus F. Fernandez Troconiz, 26; Embeer J. Gutierrez Ternawskyj, 24; and Raul Antonio Claros Sarmiento, 30, of Honduras.

The allegations state that the two groups of Anti-Tren members agreed to transport kilogram quantities of cocaine for $15,000 per load, with half paid in advance.

What they're saying:

"The Southern District's twin priorities are securing our border and the eradication of violent crime. This case implicates both," Ganjei said. "Operation Take Back America means going on the offensive against transnational criminal organizations to ensure that they cannot take root in our community and endanger public safety."

What's next:

If convicted of the drug charges, the defendants face up to life in prison and a potential $10 million fine.

Correa, Ternawskyj, Garcia, Delgado and Pedro Jose Ramirez Delgado, 26, face separate charges for various weapons offenses related to alleged possession and sale of firearms. Conviction on these charges could result in up to 15 years in prison.

Suspect in Houston Mass Shooting Charged

Jose Miguel Briceno (Source: Houston Police Department)

What we know:

Jose Miguel Briceno, 25, a Venezuelan national residing in Houston illegally, is separately charged with unlawful possession of ammunition by an alien.

The criminal complaint alleges his involvement in the March shooting at the Latinas Sports Bar, where he is accused of shooting inside the bar's doorway and discarding the firearm. Briceno faces up to 15 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine if convicted.