West Houston bar shooting: 1 suspect arrested, another possibly fled to Mexico, police say

The Brief The shooting happened outside of Latinas Sports Bar on Hillcroft Avenue. Six people were reportedly shot. Four are said to be in critical condition as of Wednesday. Jose Brecino is in police custody and has been charged. A second unidentified suspect has possibly fled to Mexico. Tipsters can call Houston Police (713-308-8800) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



A man has been arrested for a shooting outside a west Houston bar, according to police. Now, they're looking for a second suspect who has possibly fled the country.

Latinas Bar shooting arrest

According to police, the suspected shooter, 25-year-old Jose Miguel Briceno, was arrested on Tuesday. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault - Mass Shooting.

Police are still looking for a second suspect in this shooting. While he has not been identified, police believe he is a Hispanic male, and he may have fled to Mexico.

Anyone with information about the wanted suspect should call one of the following:

Houston Police Major Assaults division: 713-308-8800

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

Sunday morning shooting

The backstory:

Houston police were called to Latinas Sports Bar on Hillcroft Avenue at about 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Paramedics took three shooting victims to hospitals. Police later learned that three other victims were taken to hospitals in private vehicles.

As of Wednesday, police say four of the six people shot are in critical condition. The critically injured are said to be three men - 25, 41, and 43 years old - and one 53-year-old woman.

The other two victims, a 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say one suspect, now identified as Briceno, fired multiple shots into the club.

Houston Police believe the shooting was isolated and that individuals involved may have had a prior issue with each other.

Police state the bar was "pretty packed" and operating past legal hours while serving alcohol after 2 am. Police say they will conduct an investigation into why the bar was open and serving alcohol past 2 a.m.

