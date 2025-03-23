Shooting at Houston bar leaves four in critical condition

article

A shooting outside Latina's Sports Bar injures six people and leaves four in critical condition in West Houston.

Latina's Sports Bar Shooting

What we know:

The Houston Police Department responded to six males shot outside the Latina's Sports Bar, located at 6419 Hillcroft St, at approximately 3 a.m.

Three gunshot victims were taken to a local hospital. Three additional victims were taken by private vehicle. Four of the victims are in critical condition and undergoing surgery. The conditions of the other two victims were not mentioned by the police.

Houston Police believe the shooting was isolated and that individuals involved may have had a prior issue with each other.

Police state the bar was "pretty packed" and operating past legal hours while serving alcohol after 2 am. Police say they will conduct an investigation into why the bar was open and serving alcohol past 2 a.m.

What they're saying:

"This is what harbors in our communities, packed clubs when they are supposed to be closed, serving alcohol," said Assistant Chief James Skelton.

What we don't know:

Houston Police have not released the ages or names of the victims.

Police have not identified the suspects.

What you can do:

The Major Assaults unit responded to the scene and is reviewing available surveillance video and speaking with witnesses.

Houston Police have released photos of the suspects and now are on the lookout for a black Toyota Corolla with two hispanic male suspects believed to be involved.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Source: @HoustonPolice on X

Houston Police Department Major Assaults at 713-308-8800 or @CrimeStopHOU for a reward of up to $5K.