Latin Restaurant Weeks underway in Houston

The Seventh Annual Latin Restaurant Weeks is underway and runs through July 25. Over 40 restaurants are participating this year. Latin Restaurant Weeks was founded in 2019 and now spans across seven major U.S. cities.

Latin Restaurant Weeks now underway

What we know:

The campaign is designed to amplify Latin-owned restaurants, food trucks, cafes, and bakeries.

The backstory:

Latin Restaurant Weeks is a movement to uplift and empower the Latin hospitality community. LRW participants are offering special menu items and pricing throughout the two-week event. Participating restaurants benefit from increased foot traffic, social media promotions, and brand visibility.

For more information on Latin Restaurant Weeks, click here.