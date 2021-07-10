Last of Capitol fence comes down

More than six months after the deadly Capitol insurrection, the final piece of fence surrounding the Capitol is coming down.

There are still limits on public access to the building, because of restrictions that were put into place when the pandemic took hold.

And who could forget why the fencing even went up in the first place?

It had been around the Capitol since the Jan. 6 attack until today—when security measures were sharply stepped up in the aftermath of the violent assault by a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump.

And If you recall an even larger, outer perimeter of the non-scalable fencing was taken down back in March to contain just the Capitol grounds.

This was a move that was approved by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and Mayor Muriel Bowser, who had also rejected calls for permanent fencing.

Also, bike racks will be spread out around areas on the east and west side of the Capitol, so it won’t go back entirely to what it looked like before Jan. 6.

The Senate has still not approved a $1.9 billion in funding to increase security measures at the building, which was passed by the House in May.