July 17 is the final day for taxpayers to claim their federal refunds for 2019 or forfeit your money.

The Internal Revenue Service estimates nearly 1.5 million taxpayers may still be owed refunds, for an estimated total of almost $1.5 billion in unclaimed refunds.

Normally, taxpayers have three years to file and claim their refunds, but the deadline was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no penalty for filling late if a taxpayer is owed a refund. If taxpayers don’t claim their tax refunds in time, the money reverts to the U.S. Treasury.

Taxpayers are encouraged to check their records and act quickly before the end of the day. The tax return must be mailed and postmarked by July 17.

The IRS reminds taxpayers that 2019 refund checks may be held if they haven’t filed for 2020 or 2021, or it may be applied to other debts.

