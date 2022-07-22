Dangerous laser strikes hitting airplanes at a record pace, potentially blinding pilots in the sky

There’s a dangerous trend growing nationwide impacting pilots and potentially passengers.

More and more pilots are reporting laser strikes to the Federal Aviation Administration than ever before (FAA). A laser strike happens when people on the ground point lasers up at airplanes in the sky.

"It isn’t restricted to one geographic area," said Rob Lowe from the FAA. "It’s happening all over the national airspace system throughout the United States."

According to data shared by the FAA, laser strikes topped all previous records in 2021. The FAA received 9,723 reports from pilots last year, a 41% increase compared to 2020.

"When [the laser] comes through the cockpit window, and hits the upper panel, the glare will light up the whole cockpit," said Kenneth Wells.

In an interview Friday, we spoke with Wells about his experience as a Southwest Airlines pilot for 25 years. According to the now retired pilot, he started noticing more laser strikes within the last five or 10 years.

"I’ve seen [the lasers] in Houston at Hobby," said Wells. "I’ve seen it in Denver, L.A., and Vegas. Those people [were] hitting each airplane as it comes in on approach. I guarantee you it’s probably happening 20 or 30 times a night in this country."

Earlier this month, FOX 26 reporter Matthew Seedorff was on a flight out of Houston Hobby that experienced a possible laser strike. Roughly 20 minutes after takeoff, there was a green beam of light noticeable outside, shooting up from the ground. Cellphone video shows the incident.

"It really is a serious thing," said Lowe. "A seemingly innocuous light in your hand can do some pretty serious damage."

Already this year, the FAA has received more than 4,000 laser strike complaints nationwide. Through May of 2022, there had been 130 laser incidents reported in Houston.

Since 2010, 244 pilots have reported injuries caused by lasers.

"If it hits you in the eye, you’re going to get blindness and disorientation," said Wells.

It’s against the law to point lasers at aircraft and authorities take it seriously. People who shine lasers face FAA fines up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents.

"We’re laser focused on laser strikes," said Lowe. "We’re really working to get the word out."