Expand / Collapse search

Las Vegas guest who hit 3 jackpots at Caesars Palace wins again

By Stephanie Weaver
Updated  April 8, 2024 2:43pm CDT
Lifestyle
FOX TV Stations

What are the odds you win the lottery?

What are the odds you win the lottery? You're more likely to be struck by lightning.

LAS VEGAS - A Las Vegas guest who won three jackpots within three hours at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas earlier this month found fortune once again.

"The very same guest hit another #Jackpot worth $692,500," Caesar’s Palace said Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The player hit the jackpot on a Dragon Link slot machine similar to the one they recently got lucky with.

Earlier this month, the winner, who wished to remain anonymous, won the jackpot on a slot machine three times in one night, winning a total of $667,750, a spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment told FOX Television Stations.

dragon-link-slot-machine-getty.jpg

A bank of Dragon Link slot machines is viewed at Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino on February 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Credit: George Rose/Getty Images)

 Then, in the early hours of April 4, 2024, the player hit a slot jackpot of $692,500. 

To continue this incredible streak, the guest won a slot jackpot of $157,500 at 5:20 p.m. on April 4, 2024, followed by another slot jackpot win of $100,000 in the early hours of April 5, 2024.

EARLIER: Slot player hits jackpot three times in a row and walks away with massive pay out

"The guest has won a whopping total of $1,617,750 within the last 10 days, an impressive achievement!," the spokesperson said. 

RELATED: Here are the biggest lottery jackpots in history

Around 12:27 a.m., the following morning, the player struck gold for a third time and won a $159,250 jackpot.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.