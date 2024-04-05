Las Vegas guest who hit 3 jackpots at Caesars Palace wins again

A Las Vegas guest who won three jackpots within three hours at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas earlier this month found fortune once again.

"The very same guest hit another #Jackpot worth $692,500," Caesar’s Palace said Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The player hit the jackpot on a Dragon Link slot machine similar to the one they recently got lucky with.

Earlier this month, the winner, who wished to remain anonymous, won the jackpot on a slot machine three times in one night, winning a total of $667,750, a spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment told FOX Television Stations.

A bank of Dragon Link slot machines is viewed at Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino on February 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Credit: George Rose/Getty Images)

Then, in the early hours of April 4, 2024, the player hit a slot jackpot of $692,500.

To continue this incredible streak, the guest won a slot jackpot of $157,500 at 5:20 p.m. on April 4, 2024, followed by another slot jackpot win of $100,000 in the early hours of April 5, 2024.

"The guest has won a whopping total of $1,617,750 within the last 10 days, an impressive achievement!," the spokesperson said.

Around 12:27 a.m., the following morning, the player struck gold for a third time and won a $159,250 jackpot.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.