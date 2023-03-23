FBI involved in law enforcement activity in north Houston

There was a large law enforcement presence in north Houston early Thursday morning.

The FBI confirmed that they were at the scene on Esplanade Blvd. near Greenspoint Drive as "part of law enforcement activity."

MORE: Bond raised to $2M for Harris County father charged with 2-year-old daughter’s murder

Multiple agencies were also at the scene, including the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement was at the location for hours.

MORE: Houston parents warning others after their daughter dies with fentanyl in her system

No other details have being given at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.