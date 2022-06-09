FM 2436 shut down in Hostyn due to large fire at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church

article

FM 2436 has been shut down in Hostyn due to a large fire at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

The roadway is completely closed at this time, according to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes, if possible.

The Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church is located in Hostyn, an unincorporated community in central Fayette County.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call reported an explosion at the church around 6:27 a.m. this morning. When deputies arrived, they located an elderly lady with burns. She was transported by Fayette County E.M.S. to Dell-Seton Hospital in Austin.

Several fire departments responded including the LaGrange Fire Department, Schulenburg Fire Department, Muldoon Fire Department, and Fayetteville Fire Department.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office believes the explosion was caused due to a gas leak. Several agencies have been contacted to assist with the investigation though to rule out any possible criminal activity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.