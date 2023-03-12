Another record was broken at the Houston Rodeo after one 18-year-old's painting sold for more than $200,000.

Lamar Consolidated ISD student Mia Huckman's painting titled, "Our Last Roundup" was the Grand Champion Work of Art at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo School Art Auction. Her piece sold for $275,000, making it a new Houston Rodeo record.

"Ever since elementary, I’ve wanted to win here," Huckman said. "Winning in my last year means so much."

Mia Huckman (Photo Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Her painting which detailed an older cowboy riding horseback while working cattle had those who looked at it in awe. The art was purchased by J Alan Kent Development's Julie & Alan Kent, Shelly and Jerome Mulanax, Kristina & Paul Somerville, and Jennifer, Joe and Bob Van Matre.

Mulanax said she donates to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to continue her mother’s legacy. "My mother loved school art," Mulanax said. "She would be so proud."

17-year-old Eliza Hoffman's Reserve Grand Champion Work of Art was titled "Morning Dove" and sold for $185,000 to Randa and Ray Gilliam, Mary and Ken Hucherson, Cheryl and Gary Deitcher, and Andrea and Scott Fish.

Eliza Hoffman (Photo Courtesy Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo)

Hoffman, a junior at Clear Springs High School, has competed in the art contest at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo three times.

"Giving back to the artist has changed so many lives," said buyer Gary Deitcher.

The painting was inspired by a woman, Morning Dove, who she met at a photoshoot. Hoffman took a picture that captured the feeling and stories Morning Dove told her and turned it into a painting.

She hopes to attend The University of Texas at Austin to major in math but also says she wants to continue using her art skills to capture portraits and landscape paintings to one day paint professionally.