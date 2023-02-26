We have your Houston Rodeo Uncorked! Wine Competition winners and there was another record broken!

The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo 2023 Rodeo Uncorked! Champion Wine Auction & Dinner was held at NRG Center on Sunday and supporters gathered as winning wines from the 2023 Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition was auctioned off.

According to the release, the Grand Champion Best of Show sold for a record $325,000. Le Chemin du Roi Brut, Champagne AOC, NV, was purchased by J. Alan Kent Development - Julie and Alan Kent, Randa and Ray Gilliam, Andrea and Bruce Bryant, and John M. Cotterell.

The 2023 Reserve Grand Champion Best of Show, which was Bernhardt Winery Antiquity Chardonnay Reserve, Danube Plain, 2020, was bought by Sire Spirits, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson for $165,000.

This year's competition featured 3,071 entries from 18 countries, including Argentina, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, South Africa, and Spain. Of those entries, 531 were from Texas wineries, and 160 entries came from this year’s featured region, Australia, an established wine-growing region with a reputation for excellence in wine production.

