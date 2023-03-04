Caroline Collins and Carolina Sanchez along with other local media personalities competed in the Houston Rodeo Celebrity Goat Milking Competition Saturday.

Carolina, being a former champion in this competition, looked to put on a good show and take home another goat milking crown. She even went through extensive training for the event.

Caroline, a first-time rodeo goer, was also a first-time participant in the event and really didn't know what to expect.

Carolina's experience in the competition came out big as she placed second. Caroline didn't fare as well as she didn't fill her cup with much milk.

We hope to see both of these ladies in future competitions so FOX 26 can regain the goat milking championship.