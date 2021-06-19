Lake Jackson under Boil Water notice as precaution following drop in pressure

article

Officials in Lake Jackson have put the area under a boil water notice as a precaution after noticing a drop in water pressure below the required limit within the city's distribution system.

The City announced it's urging residents to ensure their water is safe for consumption or everyday use until further notice.

Additionally, residents may purchase bottled water outside of the city's system in lieu of the boil.

'When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes," the city said in a press statement. "Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice."

