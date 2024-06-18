An Enterprise Rent-a-Car employee was found dead Monday morning after being fatally stabbed in the parking lot of the business on Oyster Creek.

Lake Jackson Police Department identified 26-year-old Isaiah Kane Williams as the victim with a fatal stab wound to the chest.

The primary suspect, 45-year-old Bear Douglas Norton from South Carolina, is in custody on an unrelated felony burglary charge, with a bond set at $400,000. Norton, who had recently arrived in the Lake Jackson area, is believed to have no known connection to Williams.

Authorities have not yet established a motive for the stabbing and are continuing to investigate any possible links between Norton and Williams. Williams' body has been transported to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's office for further examination.

The Lake Jackson Police Department is urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward as the investigation progresses.