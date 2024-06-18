A man was shot and robbed by a group of teenagers on Tampico Street in Houston, police say. Houston Police Department (HPD) has apprehended two teenagers in connection with the incident and is actively seeking a third suspect, a female, who remains at large.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

According to HPD, the victim was walking home from a store when he was ambushed for his wallet. During the altercation, one of the teenagers allegedly shot the man before fleeing the scene. Witnesses to the incident intervened to help the victim, with one woman staying to assist while her companion pursued the suspects.

Officers responded swiftly to the scene after receiving reports of the shooting. A good samaritan who witnessed the crime helped direct HPD to the suspects' location. Upon attempting to apprehend them, the suspects fled on foot, leading to a brief chase.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Eventually, HPD managed to arrest two teenage boys, aged 14 and 16 years old, believed to be involved in the robbery and shooting.

During the arrest of the 14-year-old suspect, officers discovered a backpack containing two firearms. One of the guns was equipped with an extended magazine. The backpack and weapons were recovered and taken into evidence.

HPD says they are still searching for the female suspect involved in the incident. They urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers. The investigation into the shooting and robbery on Tampico Street remains ongoing as police work to apprehend the outstanding suspect and gather further details.