Body found during Lake Houston search for woman who fell from jet ski

The Brief A body has been found in Lake Houston during the search for a missing woman. A 20-year-old woman fell from a jet ski and did not resurface on Tuesday. The medical examiner's office will confirm the person's identity.



A body has been recovered from Lake Houston during the search for a woman who went missing after falling from a jet ski, police say.

The Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division confirms that they recovered a body around noon Thursday.

What's next:

The medical examiner’s office will confirm the person’s identity and cause of death.

Lake Houston search for missing woman

The backstory:

Around 1:21p.m. Tuesday, the Houston Fire Department received a call from someone at the boat ramp who stated that a 20-year-old woman fell off a jet ski and was unaccounted for.

HFD began searching for the missing woman in Lake Houston near Sonnier Street.

A few hours later, officials said the case was being worked as a recovery. The case was turned over to the Houston Police Department and their dive team.

What we don't know:

The woman’s identity has not been released.

"Deeply saddened"

What they're saying:

Rodney Ellis, who is Commissioner of Precinct 1 where Deussen Park is located, released the following statement:

"I am deeply saddened to learn that the young woman who went missing on Lake Houston near Alexander Deussen Park has been found deceased.

My heart goes out to her family, her loved ones, and everyone affected by this tragic loss. I know there are no words that can ease the pain they are feeling right now, but I want them to know our community grieves with them.

I am grateful to the Houston Police Department, first responders, agencies, and my staff, who worked tirelessly during the search.

In moments like these, we are reminded just how fragile life can be and how important it is to hold each other close.

May she rest in peace, and may her family find comfort and strength in the days ahead."