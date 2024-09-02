Labor Day washout on Galveston Island

The Brief Heavy rain turned Galveston into a deserted town on Labor Day, leading to sparse beach attendance and early visitor departures. Red flags and absent lifeguards signaled unsafe beach conditions, discouraging swimming due to strong currents and lightning. Some visitors still enjoyed the holiday, either by seeking indoor alternatives or braving the stormy weather on the beach.



A place that's usually packed on the holiday is more like a soggy ghost town this Labor Day. There was some ponding on the roads, and you certainly don't have to get in the beach water to get wet today.

Unfortunately, there's plenty of rain in Galveston this holiday.

There are a few scattered people on the beach, but for most of the folks we've seen, the largest crowd was in a line leaving Galveston on this Labor Day. The congested line of traffic, even before lunchtime, where people making their way off the island.

Some drivers had to make their way through high water near Harborside Drive and over on Broadway.

Back on the beach there is a red flag flying today.

Galveston Beach Patrol is warning of strong currents, strong winds and choppy water. You can see the white-capped waves rolling in. It's definitely not a place you want your kiddos out swimming today because it is dangerous.

RELATED: Monitoring two areas of disturbed weather in Atlantic | FOX 26 Houston Tropical Weather Update

If you take a look at some of those lifeguard towers, the lifeguards are not there right now because there has been lightning. So, the lifeguards left to seek shelter.

Although, we spoke with a few people who said "What's a little bit of rain?" They're not going to let the bad weather stop them on this holiday.

"Nope. Glad to have the day off," smiles one woman who had just left the beach.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"It's not going to stop us. It's not going to stop us, believe me. We have some wine, and some guacamole. We're ready," laughs a man and woman hauling coolers and blankets to the beach.

"I love the beach in the stormy weather. It's beautiful. Plus, this is the first time for her dog Gil to go to the beach. So, he's excited about it," explains one man heading to take his daughter to the beach.

"We were going to go to the beach, but it started raining, so, now we're going inside to a restaurant," says one teen who's in Galveston with her family.

So, they may not be firing up the grills in Galveston this Labor Day and the type of umbrella you need is definitely not a beach umbrella today, but a lot of people still seemed to have a good time on the holiday.

The National Weather Service says record rain is expected in Galveston today. With an estimated 5.5 inches of the wet stuff, Galveston is set to have the most rain on a September 2 since 1941.