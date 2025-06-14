Houston club raid: More than 5 arrested at La Sierra in Southwest Houston
Image 1 of 4
▼
La Sierra (Source:: OnScene)
HOUSTON - More than five people were arrested after Houston police raided an after-hours club early Saturday morning.
La Sierra after-hours club raid
What we know:
Around 3 a.m., police raided La Sierra, a club operating after-hours in southwest Houston.
More than five people were arrested at the club at 11115 South Post Oak. The charges include drug possession, selling alcoholic beverages after hours and open warrants.
Police raided the club as part of an ongoing initiative.
HPD says it has received numerous complaints about these kinds of clubs.
What we don't know:
The identities of the suspects who were arrested have not been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from OnScene and the Houston Police Department.