Houston club raid: More than 5 arrested at La Sierra in Southwest Houston

Image 1 of 4 ▼ La Sierra (Source:: OnScene)

The Brief Houston police raided an after-hours club called "La Sierra" in southwest Houston early Saturday, arresting more than five people. Arrests were made for charges including drug possession, selling alcohol after hours, and open warrants as part of an ongoing police initiative. The identities of those arrested have not been released by authorities.



More than five people were arrested after Houston police raided an after-hours club early Saturday morning.

La Sierra after-hours club raid

What we know:

Around 3 a.m., police raided La Sierra, a club operating after-hours in southwest Houston.

More than five people were arrested at the club at 11115 South Post Oak. The charges include drug possession, selling alcoholic beverages after hours and open warrants.

Police raided the club as part of an ongoing initiative.

HPD says it has received numerous complaints about these kinds of clubs.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspects who were arrested have not been released.