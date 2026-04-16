Man with autism reported missing in La Porte

The Brief Troy Torres was reported missing early Thursday on Sugar Hill Drive. He was last seen in a Super Mario T-shirt and black shorts. He is also autistic. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or La Porte Police.



An alert has been issued out of La Porte for a missing man who reportedly has a disability.

La Porte missing: Troy Torres

Troy Torres (Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety)

What we know:

According to Texas DPS, 34-year-old Troy Torres was last seen at about 5 a.m. Thursday on Sugar Hill Drive, near Spencer Highway and Underwood Road.

La Porte Police describe Torres as 5'7" and about 200 pounds with brown hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Super Mario shirt, black shorts, and no shoes.

Police also say Torres is autistic and non-verbal.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding where Torres may have traveled to.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Troy Torres or has any information is asked to call 911 or call La Porte Police directly at 281-471-2141.