A visitation and memorial service will be held next week for La Porte Police Chief Doug Ditrich.

The La Porte Police Department announced the passing of Chief Ditrich following an accident in Sabine County on Sunday.

La Porte Police Department is in mourning following the sudden passing of Chief Doug Ditrich in a tragic accident.(Courtesy of La Porte )

A visitation will be held for Chief Ditrich on Friday, Jan. 26, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Clayton Funeral Home (201 South 3rd Street, La Porte, Texas 77571).

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 27, at 2 p.m. at the La Porte Bulldog Center (301 E Fairmont Pkwy, La Porte, TX 77571).

Ditrich was promoted to police chief in May 2023. He joined the La Porte Police Department in 1997, embarking on a career that included roles in Patrol, Bike Patrol, SWAT, Detectives, and more. Instrumental in developing the department's fitness program, he held a Bachelor's in Organizational Leadership and a Master's in Leadership and Management.

La Porte PD says Chief Ditrich’s death was unrelated to an investigation or law enforcement duty, and no foul play was involved.