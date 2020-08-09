La Fogata Bar in Houston shut down for violating COVID-19 restrictions

article

The La Fogata Bar in Houston was shut down by fire marshals on Saturday night.



Houston Police Department Sgt. Graham said the fire marshal requested assistance from police in shutting down the bar for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Authorities said approximately 200-300 people were inside at the time.

The owner of the bar was warned and received no citations.



One person was arrested for public intoxication, according to Graham.