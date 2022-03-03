Kyle Thomas Rugg: Remains found in Polk Co. in 2020 identified as missing Katy man

article

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says remains found in 2020 have been identified as those of a Katy man who disappeared seven years ago.

Kyle Thomas Rugg was 20 years old and living in the Katy area when he went missing in March 2015.

Authorities say he attended a party at nearby motel with friends on March 3, and he is believed to have gone to the Polk County area the next day to fish with friends. Those were his last known whereabouts.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Division and later the Homicide Division became involved in the investigation, authorities say.

Texas EquuSearch conducted searches around the State Park area of Lake Livingston and other fishing areas, but Rugg wasn’t found.

Years later, on January 21, 2020, human remains were found by law enforcement in a wooded area in Polk County. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the remains were sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification in Fort Worth and were identified through DNA after some time as Rugg.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office met with a Harris County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case detective and has opened an investigation into Rugg’s death with assistance from a Texas Rangers Cold Case Division ranger, officials say.

Anyone with information in Rugg's death is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 936-327-6810. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 936-327- STOP (7867) where you do not have to give your name.

Authorities say information leading to an arrest and prosecution of person or persons involved in Rugg's death could receive a cash reward.