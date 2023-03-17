How to get a free green donut at Krispy Kreme on St. Patrick's Day

article

You're in luck! Krispy Kreme is giving away free donuts for St. Patrick’s Day.

Customers who wear green can get one free O’riginal Glazed Doughnut on the holiday at participating locations.

The deal is good in-store or in the drive-thru with no purchase necessary.

The O’riginal Glazed Donut is an Original Glazed doughnut gone green. They are sold by the dozen for the holiday.

Earlier this month, Krispy Kreme also introduced four doughnuts in their new St. Patrick’s Day collection including the Golden Cookies & Kreme Doughnut, Hat O’Gold Doughnut, Golden Sprinkle Doughnut and Rainbow Kreme Filled Doughnut.

