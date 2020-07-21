Know intersections dangerous for driving, walking or bicycling? The City of Houston wants to hear from you

"The rate of death on our roads is about two deaths every three days," said David Fields with Houston Vision Zero. "200 or so people die just walking, biking, and driving on Houston streets."

The City of Houston decided enough is enough.

Last Summer several city departments came together to start a program called Vision Zero.

"Which is based on data where crashes are happening where near misses are happening," Fields said. "Based on community feedback where do we need to go out and fix things."

You can go to the city's Vision Zero website to see intersections where others have posted about dangerous streets and intersections and you can do the same.

"There's a map where people can drop pins anywhere in the city and give us information," said Fields.

Here are some of the intersections Houstonians have already voiced their concerns about:

Gulfton Street between Renwick and Rampart

Multiple blocks on Washington Ave from Sabine Street to Taylor Street

South Main at Pressler

Orange lines on the Vision Zero map indicate streets with the highest percentage of fatal and serious crashes.

They make up six percent of Houston streets and 60% of traffic deaths and serious injuries.