Klein ISD classroom aide facing felony charge highlights Texas special education camera law

The Brief 26-year-old James Theodor Broussard, a former Klein ISD classroom aide, was fired and arrested by district police on a felony charge of Injury to a Child just five days into the school year. The mother of a nonverbal autistic student in Broussard's class expressed frustration over a lack of communication from the district and raised concerns about classroom surveillance after learning camera activation required an annual written request. Under state law, cameras in self-contained special education classrooms are not automatically operational; parents or staff must submit a written request each year to turn them on.



A former Klein ISD classroom aide was arrested Tuesday after being accused of injuring a student just five days into the new school year.

James Theodor Broussard, 26, of Spring, Texas, is charged with felony Injury to a Child in Harris County's 180th District Court.

According to court records, Klein ISD Police arrested Broussard after an investigation into allegations that he unlawfully, intentionally, and knowingly caused bodily injury to a student under 15 years of age.

"Upon learning of a serious allegation involving injury to a student by a now former classroom aide, district and campus administrators acted immediately by notifying Klein ISD Police and the student’s family," Klein ISD said in a statement. "Following an immediate and thorough investigation, the employee was fired and arrested by Klein ISD Police."

The district added that any conduct compromising student safety "will never be tolerated" and will be met with immediate action.

Read full statement here.

'They're just not communicating'

What they're saying:

The arrest has left parents seeking answers. A mother whose nonverbal autistic son was in Broussard's classroom both last school year and this year told FOX 26 she was frustrated by the lack of clear details provided by district administrators.

"My son is level three autistic. He cannot answer my questions," the mother said. "They gave me the most vague details... I saw the charge on the website that it's bodily harm to a child. That's the only way that I knew. They're just not communicating, and that's just the most frustrating part."

The mother also raised concerns about classroom video surveillance, stating she received an email notification after the arrest that cameras in the classroom had been requested to be activated.

"I had no idea you had to request it at all," she said. "If these children can't speak for themselves in these rooms, these cameras need to be on."

Under Texas Education Code § 29.022, school districts are required to install and operate video cameras in self-contained special education classrooms, but only after a parent, staff member, or board member submits a written request. Parents must renew that request in writing each school year.

Special education advocate Louis Geigerman, president of National ARD/IEP Advocates, says proper training is critical in special education settings and urges parents to submit camera requests immediately.

"A lot of times it's a function of training. You're only as good as the training you receive," Geigerman said. "If you don't know how to deal with the behavior, you're not properly trained, you're going to rely on instinct. And if you're relying on instinct relating to behavior, that's where abuse can occur."

‘Request that the cameras be turned on’

What you can do:

Geigerman added a direct piece of advice for families: "If you have a child in a self-contained classroom, please request that the cameras be placed in the classroom. If they're not already placed, and if they are, tell them to turn the cameras on... Do it in writing, and do it today."

Under state law, once an incident is reported or a video request is submitted, districts are legally required to preserve all related footage until investigations and legal proceedings are finalized.

Broussard is currently held in the Harris County Jail on a $30,000 bond. Assistant District Attorney John Crump has requested strict bond conditions, including prohibiting Broussard from having contact with minors under 17, ordering him to stay away from the victim's family, and banning firearm possession.

Broussard is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday.