Klein ISD Schools take precautionary measures following online threat

Authorities have detained a person of interest following an online threat to Klein Independent School District (Klein ISD) schools.

The district implemented safety measures after receiving an online threat aimed at Klein Forest High School. As a precautionary step, four nearby schools—Klein Forest High School, Vistas High School, Wunderlich Intermediate, and Greenwood Forest Elementary—were placed in secure status.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Under secure status, learning continues inside classrooms while ensuring doors are locked and officers are stationed outside. Dismissals and visitors are restricted during the investigation. Students are instructed to return indoors and proceed with their activities as usual, while staff are tasked with securing the building, maintaining awareness, and accounting for everyone.

As of 2:45 p.m., the secure status was lifted.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Klein ISD emphasizes its commitment to safety and collaboration with law enforcement to address the threat.