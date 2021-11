article

An investigation is underway after a shooting sent a juvenile to the hospital.

According to Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the shooting occurred on the 6700 block of Cypresswood Drive.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, authorities said.

No suspect information was released.

Klein ISD schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

