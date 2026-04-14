Conroe trench death: OSHA investigates worker killed after 10-foot dirt wall collapse

The Brief Officials report Jose Arevalo, 44, was killed after a 10-foot dirt wall collapsed at a construction site in Conroe. One other worker was trapped in the trench, but was rescued and hospitalized to be treated. OSHA responded to the site to conduct their own investigation.



An investigation is underway by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to determine what caused a deadly trench collapse in Conroe.

1 dead in Conroe trench collapse

The backstory:

On Saturday, the Conroe Police Department were called to a construction site for a rescue on South Lop 336 East near FM 3083 East around noon.

Officers learned at the scene a trench collapsed while a crew with Engitex Construction were installing underground piping.

According to reports, nearly 10-foot high walls of dirt gave in and trapped two workers, Yonatan Arevalo Molina, 34, and Jose Arevalo, 44. The other crew members began rescue efforts while waiting for EMS to arrive.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Conroe trench collapse (Woodland FD)

Arevalo died from his injuries at the scene just before 1 p.m. Molina was rescued from the trench around 1:10 p.m. and taken to the hospital to be treated. He has been released.

Crews from the Conroe Fire Department, The Woodlands Fire Department, North Montgomery County Fire ESD No. 1, Caney Creek Fire Department, and the Montgomery County Hospital District assisted with rescue and medical efforts.

At this time, there is no evidence of foul play.

What's next:

OSHA responded to conduct their own investigation.