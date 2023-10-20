A Kinney County jury delivered a "guilty" verdict in the case of Brian Carrillo Ramirez.

18-year-old Ramirez is accused of transporting people by motor vehicle with intent to conceal them from police and for evading arrest.

Those offenses committed back in September 2022, are second and third-degree felonies.

SUGGESTED: US officials ask Americans abroad to exercise increased caution due to risk of violent attacks

Kinney County sheriff's deputies apprehended Ramirez who was driving a truck down Ranch Road 334. The truck sped away at high speeds, leading police on a short chase before abruptly stopping.

Two unknown men bailed out of the vehicle during the arrest and were not apprehended.

Following the presentation of the evidence at the trial, the jury returned with a unanimous guilty verdict in less than thirty minutes.

Ramirez now faces 10 years of confinement and was immediately taken into custody after the sentencing.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!