Kingwood man heartbroken, searching for answers after someone shoots and kills his beloved dog

"I don’t want this to happen to anybody else, this hurts too damn much," said Michael Matthews.



A Blue Heeler named Shelia has been Matthews best friend for 12 years.



"Been with me through almost two wives, well one wife and one fiancé," he said.



Love came and went but Shelia and Waylon were always by Matthews side.



"They were definitely like children," he said. "I never had kids of my own."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



Matthews says his furry friends also kept him out of trouble.



"I made sure I never did anything stupid because I need to be home to take care of my dogs," he said.



It was around 3 p.m. last Thursday when Matthews got home from work.



"Came in the door greeted the dogs," he said. "They jumped up they were real happy to see me, gave them a treat, some attention for a few minutes, changed as quick as I could to get to the gym."

When he got back to his Kingwood home some two hours later, Matthews life wouldn’t be the same.



He found Shelia bleeding profusely. He rushed her to a vet, who found two pellets inside Shelia.

Matthews has to make the painful decision to put Shelia down.



He says none of his neighbors ever complained about Shelia.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



A third shot was fired and it ricocheted near the doggy door.



"I like to think I’m a big tough guy, but no not with my dog," Matthews said choking back tears. "You win, you broke my soul, you win."

If you have any information, you can reach out to Matthews at (832) 966-0434 or by e-mail at mobilemike001@gmail.com