Northeast Harris County: Deadly crash reported on West Lake Houston Parkway
KINGWOOD, Texas - A deadly car crash has been reported in the Kingwood area, according to Houston Police.
What we know:
Officials tell FOX 26 that the crash happened on West Lake Houston Parkway near Magnolia Cove Drive.
Authorities were called at about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.
The crash is said to have involved two vehicles, and one fatality has been reported at this time.
What we don't know:
No other details are available at the moment.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Police Department Watch Command