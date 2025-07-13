Northeast Harris County: Deadly crash reported on West Lake Houston Parkway

The Brief The crash was reported on West Lake Houston in Kingwood. The crash involved two vehicles, according to Houston Police.



A deadly car crash has been reported in the Kingwood area, according to Houston Police.

Kingwood crash: West Lake Houston Parkway crash

What we know:

Officials tell FOX 26 that the crash happened on West Lake Houston Parkway near Magnolia Cove Drive.

Authorities were called at about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash is said to have involved two vehicles, and one fatality has been reported at this time.

What we don't know:

No other details are available at the moment.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.