Two students were taken to the hospital for evaluation after a school bus crash in Downtown Houston on Wednesday night.

According to police, the crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. at Chartres and Franklin as the Astros game was letting out.

Police say seven Killeen ISD students and a driver who were in town for a conference and the Astros game were on the bus at the time of the crash.

According to police, a car failed to yield the right of way and crashed into the door of the small bus, sending glass flying.

Houston police and firefighters at the scene of a school bus crash at Chartres and Franklin.

Two 18-year-old students opted to be taken to the hospital for evaluation for neck and back pain, officials say, while some of the other students sustained minor cuts and nicks from the glass.

Police say the power was out on that side of town. They remind drivers to listen to officers who are directing traffic and to treat lights that are out as a four-way stop.