Houston chase: Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend, led police on chase with kids

A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend and leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase with kids in the vehicle until she was stopped in Winnie, Texas.

Khariciea Jefferson, 25, is charged with two counts of endangering a child, felony evading, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Houston woman stabs boyfriend, gets into police chase

What we know:

According to Harris County court documents, Jefferson stabbed her boyfriend in his abdomen and hand with a kitchen knife on Sunday.

Jefferson then left the residence with her two kids, 4 and 2, and her dog. Documents state while leaving, she hit her boyfriend with her vehicle and ran over his legs.

Houston police officers reportedly initiated a chase with Jefferson. Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that around 2 p.m., his office received information the Houston Police Department was actively pursuing Jefferson, who was leaving Houston city limits.

When the chase entered Chambers County, deputies and Texas DPS Highway Patrol officers joined the pursuit.

Authorities say Jefferson eventually stopped near the 824mile mark of I-10 near Winnie, Texas.

Jefferson was taken into custody by the Houston Police Department. The children in the vehicle were safely recovered.

Court documents state Jefferson's total bond for all charges was set to $410,000.

What we don't know:

The condition of Jefferson's boyfriend is unknown at this time.