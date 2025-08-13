Bun B announces Kevin Durant, Trill Burgers collab to benefit flood victims

article

The Brief Kevin Durant is collaborating with Houston rapper Bun B to help Central Texas flood victims. A limited-time "Easy Money Meal" and t-shirt will be sold, with proceeds going to flood relief. The collaboration is to help flood victims in Kerr County and marks Durant's return to Texas as a Houston Rocket.



Kevin Durant, now a Houston Rocket, is partnering with Bun B in a collaboration to benefit Central Texas flooding victims.

The partnership, which comes as Durant prepares for his new season with the Houston Rockets, goes beyond just food. It's a philanthropic effort to support the community.

Proceeds from the KD and Trill Burgers collaboration will go directly to Texas Hill Country flood relief.

KD x Trill Burgers Collab

What we know:

Port Arthur native and rapper Bun B, co-founder of the Houston restaurant Trill Burgers, announced the collaboration Wednesday over Instagram.

Bun B says Durant, a former UT Longhorn, wanted his intro to the Houston Rockets to be meaningful, and the pair decided to launch a new meal and t-shirt to go towards the Texas cause.

The collaboration includes a special-edition "Easy Money" T-shirt. A portion of the proceeds from both the burger and the merchandise will be donated to the Texas Flood Relief Fund to aid victims of recent July 4 flooding.

When can I get the KD burger?

The Easy Money Meal is an homage to KD's "basic style of burger" order, and will be available starting on Friday, Aug. 15. This burger is a reflection of Durant's simple tastes, featuring a classic Trill Burgers patty with ketchup, mayonnaise, pickles, and American cheese.

The limited-time collaboration features a custom menu item called the "Easy Money Burger," named after Durant's famous nickname.

The meal will be available for one week only, Bun B says. The meal can be ordered at both the Houston and Spring locations of the restaurant.

The Trill Burgers and Kevin Durant Easy Money t-shirt will be available for pre-sale through the Trill Burgers website.

Texas Hill Country flood relief

What you can do:

Many businesses and organizations are providing resources for those impacted by the flooding. FOX has collected a list of ways those affected can receive help, and what others can do to assist them. Take a look at the resource list here.

