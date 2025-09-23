Suspect sat in wait for Harris County deputies with automatic rifle, ammunition

The Brief Kenyon Levor Coleman, 47, has been charged with aggravated assault of a police officer and booked in Harris County Jail. Coleman allegedly waited for deputies in a wooded area with an automatic rifle. Sheriff Gonzalez reported, Coleman was wearing all black and had a chair set up along with the rifle and numerous amounts of ammunition. No deputies were injured in the shooting.



Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a suspect after he shot at them with an automatic rifle, according to Sheriff Gonzalez.

Kenyon Levor Coleman, 47, has been charged with aggravated assault of a police officer. He was booked into Harris County Jail.

Harris County deputies attacked with rifle

What we know:

Deputies were called to the 18600 block of Atlantic Drive in Humble for what was determined to be a possible fake swatting call.

According to Gonzalez, Coleman waited for deputies in a wooded area with an automatic rifle. When deputies got to the scene, Coleman allegedly began shooting at them.

The weapon apparently jammed and Coleman was unable to clear it, officials reported. He retreated into the wooded area but was soon found and taken into custody. Harris County deputies were also able to locate the rifle.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Sheriff Gonzalez reported Coleman was wearing all black clothing and had a chair set up along with the rifle and numerous amounts of ammunition.

What we don't know:

At this time, the reasoning behind the assault is unclear.