3 killed in apparent double murder-suicide in apartment on Walters Road: HCSO

The Brief Three people were killed in an apparent murder-suicide in an apartment building on Walters Road, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. They have been identified as Yaquelin Arias Rivas, 30, her 19-year-old younger sister, Saidia Machado, and Rivas' estranged ex-boyfriend, Sebastian Rodriguez, 40. Investigators say it looks like Rodriguez shot Rivas and Machado before turning the gun on himself.



The death of three people found in a Harris County apartment building has been determined to be a double murder suicide, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office detectives.

3 dead in apartments on Walters Road

What we know:

On Monday, detectives were called to the Shadow Ridge Apartments in the 12200 block of Walters Road after a person called to report three people dead inside a unit.

The three people have been identified as 30-year-old Yaquelin Arias Rivas, her 19-year-old younger sister, Saidia Machado, and Rivas' estranged ex-boyfriend, Sebastian Rodriguez, 40.

Detectives learned the male caller went to the apartment to check on his female co-worker who had not shown up for work, officials say.

The sheriff's office reports EMS confirmed all three were dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

Harris County investigators collected evidence and security video from the scene. Detectives determined the incident to be a murder-suicide. It appeared Rodriguez shot Rivas and Machado before turning the gun on himself.

The Medical Examiner's Office will perform autopsies to confirm the cause of death.

What we don't know:

At thsi time, it is not clear what led to the shooting.