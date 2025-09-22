Expand / Collapse search

2 men escaped ICE custody in Conroe, police say

Published  September 22, 2025 11:07am CDT
Conroe
(Photos: Conroe Police Department)

The Brief

    • Two men escaped ICE custody in Conroe, police say.
    • They were last seen running from I-45 at North Loop 336.
    • Conroe police are assisting ICE in searching for them.

CONROE, Texas - Authorities are searching for two men who escaped the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Conroe, police say.

Conroe search underway

What we know:

Conroe police say they are assisting ICE in locating the two men who escaped while being transported from Spring to Conroe.

Police say they were in custody for a deportation hold by ICE.

They were reportedly last seen running east from I-45 at North Loop 336 without shirts. They were in flexi cuffs.

What we don't know:

The men’s names were not released. It’s unclear how they got away.

If you see them

What you can do:

Anyone who sees the men is asked to contact the Conroe Police Department.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Conroe Police Department.

