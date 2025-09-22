2 men escaped ICE custody in Conroe, police say

article

The Brief Two men escaped ICE custody in Conroe, police say. They were last seen running from I-45 at North Loop 336. Conroe police are assisting ICE in searching for them.



Authorities are searching for two men who escaped the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Conroe, police say.

Conroe search underway

What we know:

Conroe police say they are assisting ICE in locating the two men who escaped while being transported from Spring to Conroe.

Police say they were in custody for a deportation hold by ICE.

They were reportedly last seen running east from I-45 at North Loop 336 without shirts. They were in flexi cuffs.

What we don't know:

The men’s names were not released. It’s unclear how they got away.

If you see them

What you can do:

Anyone who sees the men is asked to contact the Conroe Police Department.