2 men escaped ICE custody in Conroe, police say
CONROE, Texas - Authorities are searching for two men who escaped the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Conroe, police say.
Conroe search underway
What we know:
Conroe police say they are assisting ICE in locating the two men who escaped while being transported from Spring to Conroe.
Police say they were in custody for a deportation hold by ICE.
They were reportedly last seen running east from I-45 at North Loop 336 without shirts. They were in flexi cuffs.
What we don't know:
The men’s names were not released. It’s unclear how they got away.
If you see them
What you can do:
Anyone who sees the men is asked to contact the Conroe Police Department.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Conroe Police Department.