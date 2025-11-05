Kelsey-Seybold Clinic expands with stand-alone surgery centers

The Brief Kelsey-Seybold is expanding its network of Ambulatory Surgery Centers across the Greater Houston area. These centers offer convenience, cutting-edge technology, and top-tier care. Kenneth McGuire, a Houston rancher, was suffering severe back pain and underwent a quick outpatient procedure at one of the centers.



Kelsey-Seybold Clinic has become well known for its one-stop shop medical clinics, with many specialties under one roof. The past few years, it's been expanding to also provide state-of-the-art stand-alone surgical units called Ambulatory Surgery Centers or ASCs.

Patient gets help for back pain

We talked to patient Kenneth McGuire to find out his experience at one of the centers. He was suffering from severe back pain that prevented him from working on his ranch. After undergoing a simple outpatient procedure at a Kelsey-Seybold ASC, he was able to return to his daily activities.

What they're saying:

"It's exciting. This is allowing us, as we've expanded our ASC footprint to take care of patients in a much broader footprint in the Greater Houston area, so it's fun to see. We can do just any operation where the patient can go home the same day or if they need one night stay, we can keep them overnight (up to 23 hours) and send them home the next day," explains Dr. Jonathan Nelson, Managing Director & Chief of Kelsey Seybold Clinic's ASCs.

"Everybody’s so friendly. How are you today and they call you by name. It's a good feeling. I loved that it was so close to my home," shares patient Kenneth McGuire.

"It starts with outstanding patient care. We found the right teams, from the person greeting you at the front desk to the anesthesiologist, surgeon, to the PACU nurse, then we found the right tools and technology," says Dr. Jonathan Nelson.

Kelsey Seybold ASCs

Why you should care:

These centers offer a convenient alternative to traditional hospitals, providing high-quality care closer to home. Studies show stand-alone centers often have the lowest infection rate.

By the numbers:

Kelsey-Seybold has 5 ASCs right now: Texas Medical Center, North Houston, Memorial Village, Spring, and Sugar Land.

Big picture view:

The expansion of ASCs represents a shift towards more accessible and efficient healthcare solutions.

Local perspective: Houston residents now have more options for outpatient procedures.

What's next:

Kelsey-Seybold plans to open another ASC in the Bay Area, Webster, continuing its growth across Houston.

Dig deeper:

For more information, visit https://www.kelsey-seybold.com/medical-services-and-specialties/surgery/surgery-center