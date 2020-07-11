Katy waterpark responds to video of people dancing, singing in wave pool

New video from Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy is gaining attention on social media. The video taken Friday night, shows a large crowd of people dancing and singing in a wave pool.



“The video looks like we’re over-crowded,” said Typhon Texas General Manager Evan Barnett. “In reality, when you look at the numbers, we’re well under the capacity of our facility.”



According to current Texas rules, waterparks can only open to half capacity in an effort to prevent spreading Coronavirus COVID-19.

“When you’re actually approaching the front gate, we require masks to be worn,” said Barnett. “When they’re wet, they’re hard to breathe. So, we don’t require masks to be in the pools for our guests.”



Barnett says their guests must purchase reservations online while the park chooses to limit capacity to only 25 percent. In addition, many workers are required to wear face coverings, they’re taking online orders for food, and they’re using a disinfecting spray on rafts.



“We have gone above and beyond,” said Barnett.



“We feel like it’s a safe place for our family,” said Mike Stanaway, a parent. “We’re outdoors. Plenty of Vitamin D. Chlorine. It’s not that bad. You can’t be stuck inside.”



Many families brought their children to the waterpark on Saturday.



“I don’t think there’s enough social distancing,” said Myeshia Roach, a parent. “As you can see, we’re in the cabana. No one is wearing masks.”



Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that schools can re-open after summer break. However, some parents with kids at Typhoon Texas don’t feel safe sending their children back to school.

“We will be opting for the online version this year,” said Roach. “[Because of] safety. For ourselves and the teachers.”



People packed the park’s pools on Saturday to cool off from triple digit heat. This, as Houston becomes a hotspot for COVID-19.



“We are worried about Coronavirus,” said Roach. “We know it’s real. We take our vitamins.”